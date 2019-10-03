Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lifted Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position; KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (KPCPF) Shorts Up By 0.88%

KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (OTCMKTS:KPCPF) had an increase of 0.88% in short interest. KPCPF’s SI was 355,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 0.88% from 352,700 shares previously. With 39,000 avg volume, 9 days are for KASIKORNBANK PUBLIC CO LTD SHARES FOREIG (OTCMKTS:KPCPF)’s short sellers to cover KPCPF’s short positions. It closed at $5.33 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 5612.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 1.56 million shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 1.59M shares with $176.31 million value, up from 27,859 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $103.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $107.17. About 1.06 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/03/2018 – $LLY $INCY FDA AdCom for baricitinib on April 23; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Former Lilly researcher will lead government agency studying addiction treatments; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 19/03/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company Calls Stockholders Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 24/04/2018 – LILLY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.34, EST. $1.14; BOOSTS 2018 EPS FORECAST; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022173 Company: ELI LILLY CO

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $24.37 million activity. On Monday, July 15 the insider Smiley Joshua L bought $20,067. $24.44 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Eli Lilly has $13500 highest and $12000 lowest target. $129.33’s average target is 20.68% above currents $107.17 stock price. Eli Lilly had 8 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 1 with “Outperform”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) stake by 19,700 shares to 401,011 valued at $12.20M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) stake by 22,727 shares and now owns 120,473 shares. Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV) was reduced too.

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited provides commercial banking services and products in Thailand and internationally. The company has market cap of $12.21 billion. The company's personal banking services and products include savings accounts, current deposits, and fixed deposits; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and mobile banking services. It has a 11.34 P/E ratio. It also offers various services and products for small and medium enterprises , including savings, current, and fixed deposits; working capital, commercial, special, and micro loans, as well as letter of guarantee services; collection and payment services; life, non-life, and group insurance products; import, export, and money transfer services.

