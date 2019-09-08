Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake by $980,100 as Share Price Rose; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder North Star Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 32.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 8,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 33,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $125.48. About 1.75M shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.71, EST. $1.64; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – QTRLY OLIVE GARDEN SALES $ 1,073.2 MLN VERSUS $1,035.1 MLN; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 16%-16.5%; 20/03/2018 – INDIA DRI FILES CASE AGAINST NIRAV MODI FOR DIVERTING DIAMONDS

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 21,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 253,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63M, down from 274,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.61. About 7.69M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION PRESENTATION AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JPMorgan mulls spin-off of blockchain project Quorum; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Juror Says Doomed $8 Billion Award Was Message to Bank; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – US-China trade fight would not hit Chinese growth until end of this year, says JPMorgan; 29/05/2018 – JPM SEES ‘GOOD PERFORMANCE’ IN RATES, COMMODITIES, CREDIT; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ESTATE ACCORD INVOLVES SOME, NOT ALL FAMILY MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – DEALTALK-Brazilian bank IPO tests disruption potential of fintech firms; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 166,100 shares to 41,365 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 38,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,999 shares, and cut its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Darden Impresses, But Patience Is Needed – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Oil-Dri of America (NYSE:ODC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Restaurant spending trends higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moody Bankshares Division has 0.37% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Morgan Stanley invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Comm Natl Bank accumulated 0.06% or 41,221 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 17,158 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Chase Inv Counsel has invested 0.42% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 8,366 are held by Ww Asset Management Incorporated. Camelot Portfolios invested in 2,580 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cleararc Capital Inc has invested 0.07% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ibm Retirement Fund has 1,859 shares. Pennsylvania Trust reported 2,415 shares. Tompkins Corporation holds 0% or 215 shares. Srb holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 6,528 shares. Nomura Asset Management Co Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “JPMORGAN CHASE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of JPMorgan Chase & Co. – JPM – Business Wire” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Chase: Boring Is Good – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory stated it has 0.74% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Thornburg Inv Mgmt has invested 4.49% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 283,846 are owned by Zwj Investment Counsel. 12,795 were accumulated by Jnba. Cypress Cap Grp Inc reported 80,762 shares. Payden & Rygel holds 2.82% or 381,287 shares. Baldwin Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 30,931 shares. 143,533 were reported by Bbva Compass Bank Inc. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,306 shares. Fincl Advisers Ltd invested in 748,921 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invs Limited Company holds 0.07% or 18,445 shares. Brave Asset Management reported 44,756 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 536,937 shares. Amalgamated State Bank, New York-based fund reported 422,423 shares.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,000 shares to 26,046 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc Nev (NYSE:AZO) by 759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 809 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.57B for 11.63 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.