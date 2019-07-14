Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $13.34 Million as Valuation Rose; Jewett Cameron Trading LTD Com New (JCTCF) Shareholder Vista Capital Partners Lowered Holding by $337,512

Vista Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (JCTCF) by 10.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc sold 42,189 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 359,482 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 401,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 365 shares traded. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) has risen 5.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.52% the S&P500. Some Historical JCTCF News: 15/05/2018 – Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Exits Jewett-Cameron Trading; 08/05/2018 – Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic Partners with Clearwave Corporation to Launch New Patient-Focused Check-In System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JCTCF); 16/04/2018 – Jewett-Cameron 2Q EPS 23c; 15/03/2018 CORRECT: JEWETT CAMERON RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS ON LACERATIONS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 251,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.57M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.56 million, down from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 22/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Cisco Systems Moving Too Slowly to Recurring Revenue, Says BMO; 16/04/2018 – Gong.io Extends A1 Funding Round With Investment From Cisco Investments; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 15/05/2018 – Cisco presents Global Knowledge with the 2018 Learning Partner of the Year – Americas award, making Global Knowledge an eight time winner; 05/04/2018 – Cisco Talos really sounding some alarm bells here. “Some of these attacks are believed to be associated with nation-state actors, such as those described in U.S. CERT’s recent alert.”

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 31,400 shares to 157,800 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 130,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garrison Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten Group has 1.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 62,903 shares. L S Advsr reported 140,264 shares stake. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt holds 0.51% or 12,250 shares. 1St Source Retail Bank invested 0.62% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albert D Mason invested in 5,372 shares. Rampart Investment Management Com Limited Liability Company has 1.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 173,719 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Communications stated it has 318,655 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 3.48M shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Natixis Advsrs LP invested 1.31% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Raymond James And, Florida-based fund reported 11.98M shares. Private Asset Mgmt holds 100,672 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated holds 0.73% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 332,695 shares. Invesco invested 1.22% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Limited Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 30,500 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

