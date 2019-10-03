Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted Holding in Northwest Bancshares Md (NWBI) by $1.90 Million as Stock Rose; Janney Capital Management Holding in Citigroup New (C) Lowered as Market Value Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md (NWBI) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 111,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.23% . The institutional investor held 759,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.37M, up from 647,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Northwest Bancshares Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. It closed at $16.35 lastly. It is down 4.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.56% the S&P500. Some Historical NWBI News: 23/03/2018 Northwest Names Torchio Head of Retail Lending; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement To Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. And Expand Its Presence In The Pacific Northwest; 22/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Bancorporation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBCT); 26/04/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. (NBCT) on Behalf of; 25/04/2018 – First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Northwest Bancorporation, Inc. and Expand Its Presence; 25/04/2018 – FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM TO BUY NORTHWEST BANCORPORATION; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. — NBCT; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Northwest Bancorporation in Connection with the Sal

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 8,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 164,880 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, down from 173,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $65.88. About 5.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 09/04/2018 – Citi warns of bigger market corrections ahead – but says ‘buy on the dips’; 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68; 18/04/2018 – Dutch energy company Eneco working with Citi on sale; 20/03/2018 – ASHLAND GLOBAL – RETAINED CITI TO ASSIST IN THE STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS; 08/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $160; 20/03/2018 – BBAM and Nomura Babcock & Brown Participate in a $870 Million Combined EETC JOLCO Transaction with British Airways; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 05/04/2018 – Godewind Immobilien falls in Frankfurt debut; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cordasco Fincl Ntwk reported 116 shares. Rock Point Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 187,609 shares or 5.98% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 6,558 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Narwhal Cap has 1.93% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Ltd invested 0.65% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 15.78M shares. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,501 shares. Allstate holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 153,737 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Llc accumulated 122,815 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insur Fund reported 0.68% stake. Guild Incorporated holds 3.29% or 31,780 shares in its portfolio. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 523,500 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 17,053 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 715,710 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. 1.98M were reported by Brandes Invest Partners L P.

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 22,730 shares to 310,480 shares, valued at $34.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 28,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.32 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 16,900 shares to 21,782 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $68,600 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 13 investors sold NWBI shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 73.55 million shares or 0.02% more from 73.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,970 are held by Us Retail Bank De. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% stake. Point72 Asset Lp holds 15,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs has invested 0% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0% or 29,964 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 25,286 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has invested 0.01% in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 12,464 shares. 6,728 are held by Next Gru. 13,000 were reported by Franklin Street Advsr Inc Nc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 39,600 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability invested in 10,622 shares. Wesbanco National Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) for 15,700 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

More notable recent Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Northwest Bancshares Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Northwest Bank region president: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for new branch – Buffalo Business First” published on January 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Northwest cleared by fed agency to pick up 18 bank branches – Buffalo Business First” on August 09, 2016. More interesting news about Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Northwest Bancshares Offering High Dividend Yield But Little Price Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2017.