Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lowered Marathon Oil (MRO) Position By $654,400; ITAMAR MEDICAL LTD. ORDINARY SHARES ISR (ITMMF) SI Increased By 1520%

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) stake by 12.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 40,900 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 280,317 shares with $4.68M value, down from 321,217 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp now has $9.41B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 4.53M shares traded. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 05/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – MARATHON OIL CORP – DOUGLAS L. FOSHEE AND M. ELISE “LISA” HYLAND HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Oil Presenting at Conference May 14; 30/04/2018 – Delaware Value Cuts Express Scripts, Buys More Marathon Oil; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Marathon to Become Biggest U.S. Refiner After Buying Andeavor (Video); 26/04/2018 – Total CEO says Libya raised no objections over Waha deal; 10/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL SIGNS HEADS OF PACT TO PROCESS THIRD-PARTY VOLUMES; 02/05/2018 – MARATHON OIL 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Marathon Oil Outlook To Pos; Ratings Affirmed

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Briggs & Stratton Corp (NYSE:BGG) stake by 386,000 shares to 429,900 valued at $5.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Retail Pptys Amer Inc (NYSE:RPAI) stake by 194,600 shares and now owns 334,800 shares. Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) was raised too.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Marathon Oil has $23 highest and $1500 lowest target. $19.17’s average target is 63.85% above currents $11.7 stock price. Marathon Oil had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 11. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Atlantic Securities. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) earned “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24.