Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Its Holding in Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) as Share Value Declined; Imax (IMAX) Holder Ibis Capital Partners Llp Cut Stake by $1.67 Million as Stock Value Declined

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 289,200 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 360,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $8.3. About 1.09M shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS SEES CHINA CAR PRICES DROPPING ON IMPORT DUTY CUT; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Tata Motors plans better disclosure to boost India business value – Business Standard; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Projects emerges top bidder for Bharat Net project in Chhattisgarh – Mint; 03/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS SAYS DEFENSE BUSINESS SALE TO NOT INCLUDE PURE CIVILIAN VEHICLES; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER DIV. 1.3 RUPEES/SHR; 24/04/2018 – MPS to Acquire Tata Interactive Systems; 21/03/2018 – DP WORLD HOLDS TALKS W/ TATA GROUP ON COOPERATION OPPORTUNITIES; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Tata Motors lines up India push in turnaround 2.0 – Economic Times; 11/04/2018 – India’s Tata Sons to consolidate aerospace, defence businesses; 18/05/2018 – TATA STEEL TISC.NS DUTCH WORKS COUNCIL PRESIDENT SAYS JV DEAL WILL NOT BE SIGNED WITHOUT DUTCH WORKS COUNCIL’S CONSENT

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 47.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 75,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% . The hedge fund held 83,162 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89M, down from 159,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.55. About 284,409 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Imax China Holding Inc; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N TO PARTNER WITH INOX LEISURE LTD INOL.NS ON FIVE OF THE NEW THEATERS – COMPANY STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – IMAX: INFINITY WAR SETS WEEKEND CHINA RECORD, GROSSING $20.3M; 15/05/2018 – Light Street Capital Mgmt LLC Exits Position in Imax; 24/04/2018 – IMAX:LASER SYSTEMS OPERATE UNDER JOINT REV. SHARING ARRANGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 19/04/2018 – IMAX & CINEPOLIS SIGN NEW FOUR-THEATRE PACT FOR IMAX IN INDIA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – SIGNS 30-THEATRE AGREEMENT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA CORPORATION IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – Daphne Guinness Debuts Second Album at London’s BFI Imax

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archrock Inc by 333,200 shares to 393,500 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americas Car Mart Inc (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 56,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

