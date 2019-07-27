Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Borgwarner (BWA) Holding; Hs Management Partners Upped Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Borgwarner Inc (BWA) stake by 12.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 22,900 shares as Borgwarner Inc (BWA)’s stock declined 8.40%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 155,545 shares with $5.97 million value, down from 178,445 last quarter. Borgwarner Inc now has $8.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.48% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $39.16. About 2.91 million shares traded or 73.03% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Results Boosted by Favorable Forex Rates; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – 2018 NET EARNINGS ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE WITHIN A RANGE OF $4.30 TO $4.40; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 24/04/2018 – BorgWarner’s Highly Modular and Robust Ignition Coils Power Gasoline Engines

Hs Management Partners Llc increased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 9.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc acquired 365,715 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock declined 1.23%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 4.14M shares with $193.87 million value, up from 3.77 million last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $231.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 10.01 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL- CO LOOKS TO APPOINT A NEW DIRECTOR AT OR BEFORE NEXT YEAR’S AGM; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO KATHY WALLER COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES NET DEBT/ EBITDA AT LOWER THAN 1.5X FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Latin America Unit Case Volume Up 1%; 16/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED JORGE GARDUÑO, PRESIDENT OF COCA-COLA JAPAN, AS A NOMINEE DIRECTOR OF COCA-COLA CO ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Coca-Cola to launch alcoholic drink in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND PRICE/MIX WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY THE OUTBOUND FREIGHT COSTS THIS YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold BWA shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 180.66 million shares or 2.33% less from 184.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. BorgWarner had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, February 15.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 39,000 shares to 114,200 valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) stake by 88,874 shares and now owns 96,274 shares. Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) was raised too.

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 2.52M shares to 3.87 million valued at $143.73M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 110,055 shares and now owns 301,370 shares. Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Perez Beatriz R sold $1.06M worth of stock or 21,742 shares.