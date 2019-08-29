Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Upped Its Agco (AGCO) Holding; Highvista Strategies Has Decreased Its Realpage (RP) Stake by $510,000; Stock Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $62.15. About 277,761 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Agco Corp (AGCO) by 35.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.91% . The institutional investor held 55,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 40,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Agco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $67.22. About 405,537 shares traded. AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) has risen 27.76% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical AGCO News: 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q EPS 30c; 08/05/2018 – AGCO Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp Sees FY Adj EPS $3.70; 01/05/2018 – AGCO SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $3.70, EST. $3.70; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitve Ratings To Agco Finance’s Inaugural Agricultural Equipment Term Abs Transaction; 08/05/2018 – AGCO CORP AGCO.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION BUY LIST – TRADER; 01/05/2018 – Agco Corp 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – AGCO Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – 2018 Annual Strategy Dossier for World’s 6 Leading Agriculture Equipment Manufacturers: Deere & Co, CNH Industrial, AGCO, CLAAS Group, SDF Group & Kubota – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – AGCO BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AGCO shares while 114 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.65 million shares or 5.19% less from 62.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Partners Limited Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 24,885 shares. Bluemountain Limited Com stated it has 0.15% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Pnc Fin Group holds 9,466 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 572 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 16,018 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 4,600 shares. Amg Funds Lc has 10,327 shares. Citigroup reported 0.01% of its portfolio in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). D E Shaw has 0.01% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO). Regentatlantic Capital Ltd accumulated 6,566 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 25,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 9,050 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Kbc Grp Nv has 0% invested in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for 162 shares. 519,234 were accumulated by Prudential Financial. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co has invested 0.04% in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) by 625,900 shares to 5.25 million shares, valued at $77.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 99,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.11M shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Polar Asset Mgmt Prns holds 0.42% or 316,500 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.53% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 97,152 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc owns 56,969 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.11% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 343,289 shares. Franklin Resources holds 128,077 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt owns 1.02% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 854,444 shares. Pembroke Mgmt Limited owns 0.97% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 147,050 shares. Swiss State Bank reported 136,900 shares. Woodstock Corporation reported 7,882 shares. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Group Incorporated One Trading LP holds 894 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 605 are held by Huntington Retail Bank.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,500 shares to 11,700 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).