Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Its Stake in K12 (LRN) by $12.04 Million; Hcp (HCP) Holder Howland Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in K12 Inc (LRN) by 532.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 354,211 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 420,711 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36M, up from 66,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $28.51. About 299,415 shares traded or 33.23% up from the average. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 16/03/2018 – Beijing Royal School Extends Partnership with K12 Inc; 07/05/2018 – Arkansas Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 30/05/2018 – Ohio Virtual Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 13/03/2018 – Washington Virtual Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-19 School Year; 25/04/2018 – Fuel Education’s Stride and Summit Math Adaptive Solutions Win BESSIE Award; 05/04/2018 – Tennessee Virtual Academy Opens Enrollment Applications for the 2018-2019 School Year; 29/05/2018 – Utah Virtual Academy to Celebrate Record Number of Graduates on June 1; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 23/04/2018 – DJ K12 Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRN); 14/05/2018 – Insight School of Oklahoma to Hold In-Person Graduation Ceremony

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 15,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 352,366 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, down from 368,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 2.68 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 15/03/2018 – HCP SELLS TANDEM MEZZANINE LOAN INVESTMENT FOR $112M; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Realty Income Adds Mid-America, Cuts HCP; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “HCP Inc (HCP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP: Should You Buy This 4.8%-Yielding Healthcare REIT? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is HCP, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCP) ROE Of 17% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 28,813 shares to 155,673 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 231,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0.04% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Castleark Management Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 12,065 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 710,523 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 163,881 were reported by Honeywell. Bessemer Gp holds 0% or 2,476 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 64,715 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cullen Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1.17M shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverhead has 0.12% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 93,280 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested 0.11% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 96,159 shares. 101 are held by Gradient Invests Limited Com. Gideon Advisors, New York-based fund reported 155,245 shares. Moreover, Schroder Management Group Inc has 0.04% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 446,586 shares.

More notable recent K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Insight School of Indiana Kicks Off 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tennessee Virtual Academy Gears Up for the 2019-2020 School Year – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why K12 Inc. Stock Skyrocketed Wednesday – Motley Fool” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “Arizona Virtual Academy Set to Begin New School Year August 7 – Arizona Daily Star” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alabama Destinations Career Academy Kicks Off Enrollment Season – Business Wire” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold LRN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 33.74 million shares or 5.37% more from 32.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 15,632 shares. First Mercantile Com has invested 0.03% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Swiss Bancorp holds 0% or 62,300 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Hillsdale Investment owns 97,700 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.01% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Strs Ohio has 26,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 377,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Incorporated holds 0.23% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) for 33,268 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny stated it has 70,250 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Advisory stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). 31,190 are owned by Columbus Circle Invsts. Glenmede Communications Na has invested 0% in K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN). Tudor Et Al accumulated 39,435 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 8,100 shares to 14,544 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Indl Technologies In (NYSE:AIT) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,720 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).