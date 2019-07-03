Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut By $520,000 Its First Solar (FSLR) Holding; Gotham Asset Management Lowered Its Boyd Gaming (BYD) Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased First Solar Inc (FSLR) stake by 2.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 10,000 shares as First Solar Inc (FSLR)’s stock rose 18.21%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 334,700 shares with $17.69 million value, down from 344,700 last quarter. First Solar Inc now has $6.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $66.19. About 496,149 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has declined 18.60% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.03% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 15/05/2018 – NEXTracker and First Solar Collaborate on Series 6 Mounting Technology for Over 600 MW of New Projects in U.S; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR TO OPEN NEW MANUFACTURING PLANT IN OHIO; 20/03/2018 – TransMedia Group Said It Was Retained To Introduce World’s First Solar Yacht Thursday at The Palm Beach International Boat Show; 26/04/2018 – First Solar Sees 2018 Sales $2.45B-$2.65B; 13/03/2018 Vectren Selects Partner, Announces Location for 50 Megawatts of Renewable Energy in Southwestern Indiana; 01/05/2018 – First Solar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Commissioned Its First Solar Power Project in Africa; 13/03/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC SAYS VECTREN HAS SELECTED CO TO BUILD 50 MW SOLAR ARRAY OUTLINED AS PART OF VECTREN’S LONG-TERM ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN; 13/03/2018 – VECTREN SELECTS FIRST SOLAR TO BUILD 50MW SOLAR ARRAY; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR EXPECTS NEW OHIO FACTORY WILL ADD 500 JOBS

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 84.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc analyzed 73,405 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)'s stock declined 3.77%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 13,801 shares with $378,000 value, down from 87,206 last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $3.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 743,618 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 17/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT FOR $100M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boyd Gaming Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BYD); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact

Among 4 analysts covering Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boyd Gaming had 9 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by Argus Research. The stock of Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 22. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) rating on Friday, January 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $33 target.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Share Price Is Up 120% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boyd Gaming declares $0.07 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Analysts await Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 26.32% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.38 per share. BYD’s profit will be $53.46 million for 14.53 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Boyd Gaming Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Solar had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Goldman Sachs. Bank of America maintained the shares of FSLR in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 14.

More notable recent First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Shares of First Solar Gained 13.2% in June – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is First Solar a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: NCR, CAT, FSLR – Nasdaq” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Analysts await First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, up 104.35% or $0.48 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. FSLR’s profit will be $2.11M for 827.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.64 actual earnings per share reported by First Solar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -103.13% EPS growth.