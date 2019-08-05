Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted Its Stake in Briggs & Stratton (BGG) by $4.25 Million; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Has Decreased Citigroup (C) Position by $477,090

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 7,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 119,448 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, down from 127,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $67.61. About 14.77M shares traded or 12.26% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CUTS RUSSIAN GDP VIEW ON SANCTIONS, GEOPOLITICAL RISK; 11/05/2018 – Citibanamex reports bank transfer delays in echo of possible hack; 05/04/2018 – MOVES-Citi Private Bank appoints Thomas Steffen as senior private banker; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 14/05/2018 – Noble Corp Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – M17 ENTERTAINMENT LIMITED SAYS CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES, DAIWA CAPITAL MARKETS ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 26/04/2018 – CARVANA CO CVNA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $23; 25/05/2018 – U.K. YouGov Citi May Inflation Expectations (Table)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Briggs & Stratton Corp (BGG) by 879.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 386,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.32% . The institutional investor held 429,900 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 43,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Briggs & Stratton Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $378.94 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 357,081 shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG) has declined 44.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BGG News: 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton: Unseasonable Spring Weather Could Reduce Fiscal 2018 Outlook by Up to Incremental 20c/Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Briggs & Stratton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGG); 20/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALL INVLOVES BRIGGS & STRATTON’S 3000 PSI PRESSURE WASHER SURFACE CLEANERS; 20/04/2018 – CPSC: Recall Involves 3000 PSI Briggs & Stratton, Craftsman Branded Cleaners; 20/03/2018 – CPSC: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Riding Mowers Due to Risk of Injury; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON – UNSEASONABLE SPRING WEATHER COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR NET SALES BY UP TO $40 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Briggs & Stratton 3Q Net $31.9M; 25/04/2018 – BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN, UP FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE OF $80 MLN – $90 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Briggs & Stratton Recalls Surface Cleaners Due to Injury Hazard; 20/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Celldex Therapeutics, McDermott International, Briggs & Stratton, Tile Shop Hldgs, Esse

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.49 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $804.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 22,180 shares to 45,280 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) by 482,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 723,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Company.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,284 were reported by Stephens Ar. Peapack Gladstone Fin Corporation holds 0.02% or 8,765 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Lc has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bancorporation Of The West stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Us Bankshares De stated it has 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Vantage Inv Partners Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Markston Intl Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 112,178 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co holds 32,877 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdg accumulated 267,970 shares. 73,742 are held by Consolidated Invest Group Ltd Liability Com. Btr Capital Mngmt reported 60,825 shares. Td Asset Mgmt owns 827,882 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Ltd has invested 2.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sol Capital Mngmt Co accumulated 45,818 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Lc has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 5,420 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares with value of $348,343 were sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 40,800 shares to 532,160 shares, valued at $83.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 509,094 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,616 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold BGG shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.28 million shares or 2.48% less from 35.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Federated Pa owns 687 shares. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.02% or 148,038 shares. Kennedy Capital Inc stated it has 450,415 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt Inc reported 111,675 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp holds 0.02% or 19,919 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Metropolitan Life Ins Comm New York holds 0.01% or 38,664 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And invested 0% of its portfolio in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). The Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Briggs & Stratton Corporation (NYSE:BGG). Arizona State Retirement invested in 64,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Voya Invest Ltd accumulated 16,769 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Company, a California-based fund reported 15,565 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 193,420 shares in its portfolio.

