Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Cut By $559,200 Its Murphy Oil (MUR) Holding; Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) SI Increased By 86.66%

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Murphy Oil Corp (MUR) stake by 18.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 23,300 shares as Murphy Oil Corp (MUR)’s stock declined 7.04%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 101,627 shares with $2.51 million value, down from 124,927 last quarter. Murphy Oil Corp now has $3.32B valuation. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.95. About 3.87M shares traded or 18.26% up from the average. Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has declined 26.93% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MUR News: 27/03/2018 – MURPHY OIL LOOKS AT PETROBRAS DIVESTMENTS IN BRAZIL EXPANSION; 02/05/2018 – Murphy Oil 1Q Cont Ops EPS 97c; 28/03/2018 – Murphy Oil Corp. CDS Widens 21 Bps; 17/04/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference May 17; 27/03/2018 – Ditching Deep Water? Not Murphy Oil as It Expands in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – DJ Murphy Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MUR); 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QUEIROZ GALVAO, AND MURPHY WIN ANOTHER BLOCK IN SERGIPE ALAGOAS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 16/03/2018 Vietnam oil firm sells 5 pct interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil; 16/05/2018 – Murphy Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – MURPHY OIL CORP MUR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $28

Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) had an increase of 86.66% in short interest. FSI’s SI was 303,700 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 86.66% from 162,700 shares previously. With 222,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Flexible Solutions International Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)’s short sellers to cover FSI’s short positions. The SI to Flexible Solutions International Inc’s float is 4.95%. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.43. About 41,918 shares traded. Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) has risen 101.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 101.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold MUR shares while 87 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 143.55 million shares or 0.20% more from 143.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 91,360 shares. Axa has invested 0.02% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Motco holds 128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 11,297 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has 506,976 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Bessemer holds 0.02% or 246,667 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gru accumulated 52,738 shares. New York-based Tower Cap Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 43,198 shares. Chicago Equity Partners accumulated 27,580 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) for 261,770 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) or 1.36M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15,900 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR).

Among 8 analysts covering Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Murphy Oil has $3700 highest and $2200 lowest target. $26.88’s average target is 28.31% above currents $20.95 stock price. Murphy Oil had 13 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 23 report. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 1 by UBS. The stock of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. On Friday, September 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) stake by 281,057 shares to 1.14M valued at $23.63M in 2019Q2. It also upped Adtran Inc (NASDAQ:ADTN) stake by 80,400 shares and now owns 258,100 shares. Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) was raised too.

Analysts await Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 34.29% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MUR’s profit will be $36.45M for 22.77 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Murphy Oil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company has market cap of $29.44 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. It has a 47.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants.

