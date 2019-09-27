Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Position in Mastercard (MA) Decreased by $6.55 Million as Stock Price Rose; First Dallas Securities Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $340,550 as Share Price Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney Californi; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 15/03/2018 – CMO Today: Publishers Wary of Facebook News Video Push; NBC News Considers Streaming Service; Disney Reshuffle; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 24,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 370,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $97.97M, down from 395,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $269.13. About 2.95M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.31 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas reported 0.65% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Street Llc accumulated 16,030 shares. 3,530 are owned by Cadence Management Ltd Liability. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 2.94% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Boston Ltd Liability Company reported 72,944 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.74% or 119,238 shares in its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Waratah Advisors has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Marshfield Assocs holds 445,896 shares or 7.56% of its portfolio. Duff Phelps Investment Management has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 49,109 were accumulated by Dowling And Yahnke Lc. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 1.52% or 277,583 shares in its portfolio. 6,519 were accumulated by Citizens & Northern. Pecaut & invested in 1.72% or 9,508 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 1.61 million shares.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 shares were sold by Mastercard Foundation, worth $6.62M. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 113,500 shares to 186,800 shares, valued at $5.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 346,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 797,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard's Growth – Seeking Alpha" on September 06, 2019