Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Boosted By $585,000 Its Modine Mfg Co (MOD) Position; Financial Architects Has Increased General Electric Co (GE) Position

Financial Architects Inc increased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 7491.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 74,917 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 75,917 shares with $758,000 value, up from 1,000 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $87.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 28.00M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 19/03/2018 – Tian Ge Interactive Holdings Goes Below 50D-MA: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – GE WILL GET $2.9B IN CASH AT CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – GE Warns It Might Put Subprime Lending Unit Into Bankruptcy Filing; 21/05/2018 – QATPL, HEI AND GE START OF COMBINED CYCLE OPS AT BHIKKI; 04/05/2018 – Despite wanting “the company to do well” and complimenting its chief executive, Warren Buffett doesn’t have any plans to buy GE; 20/04/2018 – GE IS SAID IN TALKS TO UNLOAD RAIL BUSINESS IN DEAL WITH WABTEC; 02/05/2018 – BURJ’S CONTRACTOR GE COMMENTS IN STATEMENT IN KARACHI; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says he is not looking to buy General Electric; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – AS RESULT OF ADOPTION OF NEW REVENUE STANDARD, PREVIOUSLY REPORTED RETAINED EARNINGS AS OF JAN. 1, 2016 DECREASED BY $4,243 MLN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Modine Mfg Co (MOD) stake by 45.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 45,000 shares as Modine Mfg Co (MOD)’s stock declined 12.07%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 143,621 shares with $1.99M value, up from 98,621 last quarter. Modine Mfg Co now has $725.90 million valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $14.31. About 78,011 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) has declined 24.48% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 30/05/2018 – Modine at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 02/05/2018 – Modine Provides Spring Maintenance Checklist for HVAC Equipment; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – Modine Awarded Spartan Motors’ Diamond Award; 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 insider sales for $597,559 activity. 6,600 shares were sold by Moore Larry Oscar, worth $99,684. Appel Dennis P had bought 3,180 shares worth $44,488. 35,334 shares valued at $542,363 were sold by Wollenberg Scott D on Thursday, February 7.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 18,200 shares to 88,891 valued at $4.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) stake by 8,600 shares and now owns 89,813 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold MOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 43.54 million shares or 0.29% more from 43.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 183,566 are held by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. 48,895 are held by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc, Washington-based fund reported 706,582 shares. Ckw Fincl Gru invested in 0% or 750 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc reported 0.16% in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Macroview Management Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) for 220 shares. Frontier Capital Management has 4.17M shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Paradigm Incorporated has 671,200 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0% or 103,580 shares in its portfolio. Dc Capital Advisors Limited reported 1.00M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD). Penn Cap Management Com reported 697,979 shares.

Financial Architects Inc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) stake by 4,973 shares to 84,859 valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) stake by 1,459 shares and now owns 41 shares. Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $97,500 activity. $97,500 worth of stock was bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23.

Among 14 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. General Electric had 41 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. CFRA maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Monday, February 25. CFRA has “Buy” rating and $15 target. Cowen & Co maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $8 target. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Sell” rating by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation on Friday, March 15. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. Credit Suisse maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Friday, March 15. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $11 target. UBS maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by RBC Capital Markets. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Forbes J M And Comm Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.09% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 28.32 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Communication Mn. North Star Asset Mngmt owns 182,509 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. 220,334 were reported by Walleye Trading Ltd. Daiwa Securities Gru invested in 0.04% or 470,048 shares. Somerville Kurt F has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 650,467 shares. Fdx Advsr owns 22,102 shares. Nomura holds 0.01% or 235,964 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 54,782 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 0.16% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Cordasco Ntwk holds 13,110 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 22,831 shares. Patten Grp has invested 0.06% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).