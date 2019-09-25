Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lowered Its Position in Ingersoll (IR) as Share Price Rose; Cohen Lawrence B Has Lifted Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Stake by $372,960

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 135.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 4,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $649,000, up from 3,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $145.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 1.11M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/03/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS HEARTMATE 3 STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT AT TWO YEARS; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE IS STILL CONCERN ABOUT EXPLOSIVE DEVICES; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT INITIATES GUIDE-HF CLINICAL TRIAL USING CARDIOMEMS; 02/04/2018 – FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.80 TO $2.90 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Ingersoll (IR) by 35.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 47,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 85,948 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.89M, down from 133,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Ingersoll for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $123.37. About 475,175 shares traded. Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) has risen 27.20% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical IR News: 13/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Ingersoll-Rand India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 04/04/2018 – lngersoll Rand Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 29/05/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 9 Weeks; 25/04/2018 – Ingersoll-Rand Sees Exceeding High End of Ranges for 2018 Revenue, EPS; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.51; 29/05/2018 – Thermo King “Moves Food” to Increase Food Security; 17/05/2018 – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC Now Serving Ductless Customers; 19/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND – ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRAGNERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $144.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,022 shares to 15,693 shares, valued at $2.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com has 25.04M shares. 1.20 million are held by Bb&T Lc. Foyston Gordon & Payne has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Griffin Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 105,917 shares. Acg Wealth has 9,375 shares. 5,897 were accumulated by Naples Glob Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Leisure Cap Management has invested 0.81% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Hollencrest Cap Management holds 0.04% or 4,062 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.07% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Litman Gregory Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 679 shares. Groesbeck Mngmt Nj reported 21,543 shares. Baldwin Investment Limited Liability has invested 0.49% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Somerset Trust holds 1.57% or 36,138 shares in its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt reported 16,399 shares stake. Jupiter Asset Limited holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 270,010 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 145,400 shares to 280,600 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimball Intl Inc (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 21,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold IR shares while 244 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 182.25 million shares or 0.07% more from 182.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cornerstone Advsr holds 624 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kcm Lc invested in 0.12% or 16,203 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 0.04% or 9,472 shares. Creative Planning reported 0.01% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). 332,261 are held by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Liability invested 0.07% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Cookson Peirce Inc accumulated 196,767 shares. Field Main Commercial Bank reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Carroll Financial Associate Inc accumulated 0.01% or 655 shares. Nebraska-based Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies owns 20,395 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa has invested 0.82% in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability accumulated 77,799 shares. Moreover, American Century has 0.15% invested in Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR).

