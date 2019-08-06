Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lifted Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Position by $1.27 Million; Clarkston Capital Partners Has Boosted Stake in Stericycle (SRCL)

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 2.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 107,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.30% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.46M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 914,829 shares traded or 4.74% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 33.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SEES FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUES $3,500 MLN – $3,640 MLN; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE 1Q REV. $895.0M, EST. $882.4M; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 18/04/2018 – Stericycle to Participate in Two Investor Events; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Robert S. Murley Named Chmn of the Bd; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O – UPDATED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Bd of Directors

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE) by 157.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 45,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 74,216 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 28,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Sykes Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 87,010 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q EPS 11c-EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Rev $414.4M; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES INC SYKE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.00, REV VIEW $1.68 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises 1Q Adj EPS 43c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES REVENUES IN THE RANGE OF $1,676.0 MILLION TO $1,691.0 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – CONSOLIDATED CAPACITY UTILIZATION RATE DECREASED TO 68% IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 FROM 74% IN THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES 1Q REV. $414.4M, EST. $409.7M

More notable recent Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 120,100 shares to 128,300 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 181,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold SYKE shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 42,948 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership reported 45,995 shares. Indexiq Lc reported 0.05% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Art Advsrs Limited Liability Co has 10,762 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.16 million shares. Voya Invest Management Llc invested in 0% or 41,987 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 308,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 8,816 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Corporation owns 841,515 shares. Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 119,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 226,664 shares. 4,613 are held by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 405,722 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold SRCL shares while 93 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 95.26 million shares or 7.44% more from 88.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heartland Advisors has invested 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Raymond James Assocs holds 813,919 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Grp Inc Limited has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Selway Asset Management reported 0.17% stake. Ubs Oconnor Limited Company has 220,000 shares. Moreover, Profund Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Farmers Merchants Invs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Eaton Vance Management has 0% invested in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 14,994 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Lc holds 0.02% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) or 4,750 shares. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 5,207 shares. Generation Inv Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.02% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 2.56 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 75,214 shares. First Mercantile Trust has invested 0.01% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,785 shares to 217,048 shares, valued at $17.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,099 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stericycle Announces CFO and New Senior Leaders – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stericycle (SRCL) Rides on Acquisitions, Debt Woes Remain – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TGT, SRCL, LULU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.