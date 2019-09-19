Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Its Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Holding by $546,800; Ckw Financial Group Cut Its Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holding by $434,700

Ckw Financial Group decreased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group sold 18,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 58,272 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 77,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 88,050 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (GPOR) by 170.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 136,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.85% . The institutional investor held 216,900 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.07M, up from 80,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Gulfport Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $503.69 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.16. About 2.13M shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 66.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation Provides First Quarter 2018 Production and Pricing and Schedules First Quarter 2018 Financial and O; 19/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Realized Natural Gas Price, Before Derivatives and Including Transportation Costs, Averaged $2.44 Per Mcf; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – NO IMPACT TO GULFPORT’S MIDSTREAM GATHERING & PROCESSING EXPENSE EXPECTED DUE TO TRANSACTION WITH EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS; 08/05/2018 – GULFPORT AUTHORIZES UP TO ADDITIONAL $100M OF BUYBACKS IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 25/05/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP – ON MAY 21, 2018 ENTERED INTO A TWELFTH AMENDMENT TO ITS SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy Corporation to Sell its 25% Interest in Strike Force Midstream LLC for $175 Million; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 08/05/2018 – Gulfport Energy 1Q Net $90.1M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold ALEX shares while 50 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 4.08% less from 53.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bamco Ny invested in 185,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Oregon-based Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Gam Ag invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0.02% or 5.07 million shares. Indexiq Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 93,326 shares. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 1,407 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 105,666 shares. The California-based Aperio Group Limited Com has invested 0% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Schneider reported 2.85% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 151,604 shares. Seven Post Investment Office Lp holds 513,045 shares. Essex Investment Communications Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold GPOR shares while 86 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 154.68 million shares or 1.21% less from 156.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hawk Ridge Mgmt L P, California-based fund reported 526,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated invested in 0% or 501 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited owns 472,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap LP owns 0.01% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 729,248 shares. Carlson Cap LP accumulated 601,284 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Limited Co holds 300,571 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia reported 92,900 shares. Jefferies Group Lc invested in 0% or 54,346 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 64,973 shares. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). First Lp has invested 0.01% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 24 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 81,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership reported 63,168 shares stake.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 19,035 shares to 26,343 shares, valued at $3.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,688 shares, and cut its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

