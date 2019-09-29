Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Decreased By $396,800 Its Regis Minn (RGS) Position; Cirrus Logic (CRUS)’s Sentiment Is 0.82

Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 87 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 106 reduced and sold their stakes in Cirrus Logic Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 48.11 million shares, up from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cirrus Logic Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 81 Increased: 52 New Position: 35.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Regis Corp Minn (RGS) stake by 46.76% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 24,800 shares as Regis Corp Minn (RGS)’s stock rose 3.39%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 28,239 shares with $469,000 value, down from 53,039 last quarter. Regis Corp Minn now has $727.33M valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 201,376 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c

Sprott Inc. holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Holderness Investments Co owns 58,335 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.99% invested in the company for 211,275 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.34% in the stock. Bryn Mawr Trust Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 121,512 shares.

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 470,346 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 09/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 66–Zeiss Atlas & Cirrus HD/OCT – 36C26118Q0346; 04/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Vision Jet Wins Prestigious Robert J. Collier Trophy; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q REV. $303.2M, EST. $316.6M; 30/04/2018 – Cirrus Logic: A Relief Rally for This Apple Supplier? — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 26/04/2018 – Triad Advisors Announces Successful Recruitment Of Cirrus Wealth Management To Its Broker-Dealer And Hybrid RIA Platforms; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $3.09 billion. The firm offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. It has a 32.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.77 million for 17.27 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Analysts await Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. RGS’s profit will be $3.97 million for 45.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Regis Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.26% negative EPS growth.

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $24,919 activity. Moren Kathryn Shawn also bought $24,919 worth of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) on Friday, August 30.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Spx Corp (SPW) stake by 122,500 shares to 141,804 valued at $4.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) stake by 28,300 shares and now owns 98,500 shares. Flws/1 (NASDAQ:FLWS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 10 investors sold RGS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Mgmt reported 33,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 7,599 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 45,753 shares. Principal Fin Inc has 236,558 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 35,281 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0% or 27,502 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 23,476 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) or 797 shares. 32,214 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Vanguard Group Incorporated Inc accumulated 3.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 1,050 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 28,239 shares.