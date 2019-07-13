Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Maintains Holding in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM); Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Has Cut Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Holding by $560,000

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In (PDM) by 1081.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.55M, up from 99,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Piedmont Office Realty Tr In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 572,499 shares traded. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) has risen 13.05% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PDM News: 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST – TERM OF $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY IS SEVEN YEARS WITH A MATURITY DATE OF MARCH 31, 2025; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty Trust Sees 1Q Core/FFO Shr $1.68-$1.74; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 41C; 27/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within PagSeguro Digital, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Obsidi; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.68 TO $1.74, EST. $1.69; 01/05/2018 – Piedmont Office Realty 1Q FFO 41c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 01/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE 1Q REV. $129.9M; 03/04/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST SAYS ON MARCH 29, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO A $250 MLN UNSECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – PIEDMONT OFFICE REALTY TRUST INC PDM.N : JP MORGAM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 18.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 87,418 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 107,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 889,896 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 16/03/2018 – LANXESS LXSG.DE DROPS OUT OF APOLLO APO.N CONSORTIUM IN BIDDING FOR AKZO NOBEL’S AKZO.AS SPECIALTY CHEMICALS BUSINESS; 23/05/2018 – Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares June 2018 Monthly Distribution of $0.096 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 29/05/2018 – HNA’s Spanish Hotelier Stake Is Said to Attract Elliott, Apollo; 16/04/2018 – THE CARLYLE GROUP SAYS BEFORE JOINING CARLYLE, TAYLOR BOSWELL WORKED AT APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT; 14/05/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA QDOBA Mexican Eats® Names Keith Guilbault as Chief Executive Officer and Susan Daggett as Chief Financial; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS 4Q REV. 18.6B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – PlayAGS Announces Proposed Secondary Public Offering of Common Stk by Apollo; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Reports New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the American Academy of Neurology 2018 Annua; 04/04/2018 – Apollo Credit Manager Tolga Uzuner Is Said to Be Leaving Firm

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 2.75 million shares. Marathon Trading Mngmt Limited has invested 0.12% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). New Mountain Vantage Advisers Lc, New York-based fund reported 430,796 shares. Capital Management New York stated it has 9,500 shares. Barnett has 0.01% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 32,046 were accumulated by Ameriprise. Timessquare Management Llc reported 0.91% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 1,335 were accumulated by Burt Wealth. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri stated it has 0.09% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Covey Capital Advisors Lc reported 1.91% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). Rbf Cap has invested 0.03% in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 133,629 are owned by Walleye Trading Ltd Liability. Pinnacle holds 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 6,020 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8,128 shares.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $106.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 2.00M shares to 6.50M shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 190,629 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $280.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 23,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,033 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).