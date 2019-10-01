Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Holding in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) Upped by $1.00 Million as Market Value Rose; Brandywine Global Investment Management Cut Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake as Stock Rose

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 13,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 409,321 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.72M, down from 422,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 993,679 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Rev $7.43B; 14/03/2018 – Progressive February Net Premiums Earned $2.2; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Quanex Building Products Cor (NX) by 340.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 55,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 72,200 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, up from 16,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Quanex Building Products Cor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $610.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 61,636 shares traded. Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) has risen 8.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NX News: 05/03/2018 Quanex Building Products 1Q EPS 14c; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.14; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 06/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products to Participate in the Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 10.0C; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits Quanex Building; 05/03/2018 – Quanex Building Products’ Swings to a Profit, Net Sales Drop Slightly; 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanex Building Products Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NX); 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 05/03/2018 – QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND EXPECT A “STRONG” SECOND HALF OF YEAR

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04M for 14.81 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc, which manages about $52.46 billion and $14.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 7,893 shares to 128,005 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pennymac Finl Svcs Inc by 45,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,373 shares, and has risen its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,107 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Ima Wealth reported 71 shares. 37,296 were reported by Parsons Cap Ri. Bridgeway Capital Management has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 53,970 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs holds 0.03% or 784 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 307,289 shares. Waddell Reed, a Kansas-based fund reported 1.19M shares. 4.47 million were reported by California Public Employees Retirement. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt owns 240,940 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 3,778 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 0.1% stake. Advisory Ser Ntwk Limited Co invested in 20,083 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Amalgamated Bankshares accumulated 81,662 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Mufg Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold NX shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 32.59 million shares or 1.48% more from 32.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 51,379 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.01% or 1.62M shares. The Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,850 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Group Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) for 3,650 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa owns 804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Advisors Lp holds 59,974 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 87,687 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 144,529 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Ltd Liability stated it has 72,200 shares. 538,981 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Invesco Limited owns 189,604 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 881 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR) by 23,300 shares to 101,627 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 237,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 861,292 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO).

