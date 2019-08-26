Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Upped Moog (MOG.A) Holding; Blackstone Group LP (BX) Sentiment Is 1.05

Blackstone Group LP (BX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 205 investment professionals increased and started new holdings, while 195 sold and reduced stakes in Blackstone Group LP. The investment professionals in our database now have: 289.54 million shares, down from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Blackstone Group LP in top ten holdings decreased from 18 to 17 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 157 Increased: 143 New Position: 62.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Moog Inc (MOG.A) stake by 646.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 309,500 shares as Moog Inc (MOG.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 357,396 shares with $31.08 million value, up from 47,896 last quarter. Moog Inc now has $2.79B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $79.83. About 48,037 shares traded. Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) has risen 13.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MOG.A News: 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC QTRLY NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATIONS OF $1.16; 27/04/2018 – Moog Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.40; 19/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.A); 19/04/2018 – MOOG® Announces Expanded Applications for its Complete Knuckle Assembly; 27/04/2018 – MOOG INC – QTRLY GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $.39; 27/04/2018 – Moog Raises 2018 View To Sales $2.69B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Moog Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOG.B); 27/04/2018 – MOOG 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.16; 27/04/2018 – MOOG SEES FY ADJ. EPS $4.40, PLUS OR MINUS 20C, EST. $4.25; 08/03/2018 – Extensive New Campaign Reminds Auto Service Professionals, ‘If it’s Not in a MOOG® Box, it’s Not MOOG’

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 4,100 shares to 19,488 valued at $3.01M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) stake by 70,800 shares and now owns 289,200 shares. Royal Dutch Shell Plc was reduced too.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc holds 16.15% of its portfolio in The Blackstone Group Inc. for 618,500 shares. Hmi Capital Llc owns 3.25 million shares or 13.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tiger Management L.L.C. has 8.86% invested in the company for 921,547 shares. The California-based Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc has invested 7.29% in the stock. Account Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,141 shares.

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 22.37% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.76 per share. BX’s profit will be $705.09M for 20.93 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The company has market cap of $59.02 billion. The firm also provides financial advisory services to its clients. It has a 34.08 P/E ratio. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.