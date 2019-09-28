Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Cut Its Stake in Cummins (CMI) as Stock Price Declined; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Lifted Its Stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $1.06 Million

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 34.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc bought 10,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 42,454 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.14 million, up from 31,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.86 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC NEW ANALYSES CONFIRM PATIENTS W/ MEDTRONIC CRT; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Medtronic’s Rating Outlook to Stable From Negative; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCED 1-YR RESULTS FROM CRYO4PERSISTENT AF STUDY OF ABLATION WITH ARCTIC FRONT ADVANCE CRYOBALLOON; 11/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Exits Medtronic; 09/04/2018 – Globes: Exclusive: Medtronic to buy Israeli co Visionsense for $75m; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 30/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF INFUSE(TM) BONE GRAFT IN NEW

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 45.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 53,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 63,036 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.80M, down from 116,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $161.3. About 922,119 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 16/04/2018 – Cummins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cummins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMI); 18/04/2018 – Cummins at Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Raises Outlook for 2018; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 4,549 shares to 111,593 shares, valued at $16.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 7,799 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,015 shares, and cut its stake in Roku Inc.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Robotics Stocks – The Motley Fool” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reimbursement for Medtronic insulin pump established in Germany – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Note On Medtronic plc’s (NYSE:MDT) ROE and Debt To Equity – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “My Dividend Growth Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bancshares stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Wade G W & Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,903 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd accumulated 13,573 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Vigilant Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.03% or 2,456 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Olstein Mgmt Lp holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 74,000 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc has 653,683 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And Trust invested in 0.37% or 4,295 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 113,100 shares. Oppenheimer owns 159,212 shares. Roberts Glore & Incorporated Il accumulated 0.37% or 6,243 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0.22% stake. Deltec Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 45,300 shares. Moreover, Frontier Management Communications has 1.7% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 260,218 shares. Mairs owns 3.09M shares.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 EPS, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $605.90M for 10.50 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual EPS reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cummins closes Hydrogenics acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cummins makes fuel cell investment – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Industrial Companies to Consider as Trade Talks Resume – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Boeing vs. Caterpillar – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Cummins Inc. (CMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tegna Inc by 162,100 shares to 1.84M shares, valued at $27.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 640,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 816,400 shares, and has risen its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold CMI shares while 271 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 125.27 million shares or 1.13% more from 123.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Llp has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 1,320 shares. Savings Bank reported 0.03% stake. 52,888 are owned by Capital Fund. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.12% or 22,290 shares. 5,555 are owned by Bryn Mawr Trust Communications. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.98% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,772 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Communication Brokerage invested 0.12% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 3,617 were reported by Veritable L P. Boston Lc invested in 0.48% or 52,297 shares. Salem Inv Counselors has 0.01% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.09% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Citadel Advsr Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Howe Rusling has 35 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 27,943 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.