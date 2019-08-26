Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Increased Its Viacom New (VIAB) Holding by $5.83 Million as Shares Rose; Avenir Lifted Markel (MKL) Position by $876,480

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 208,271 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 716,181 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 507,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 6.98 million shares traded or 52.59% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS’ VOTING INTEREST TO ABOUT 20 PERCENT -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS Doesn’t Want to Do a Viacom Deal, Says BTIG’s Greenfield (Video); 02/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International and KidsRights Join Forces to Spotlight Kids Around the World Making Positive Change in Their; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Judge hands Redstone family victory in CBS dispute; 14/05/2018 – CBS asked a court to block controlling shareholder Shari Redstone from interfering at a special meeting of its board called to consider a merger with Viacom; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS PROPOSED CBS DIVIDEND THAT WOULD DILUTE VOTING CONTROL OF REDSTONE FAMILY CONSTITUTES A BREACH OF FIDUCIARY DUTY BY CBS AND WOULD BE INVALID; 04/04/2018 – Shari Redstone Is Said to Push for Viacom’s Bakish in a CBS Deal; 14/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS HAD NO INTENTION OF REPLACING CBS BOARD OR “FORCING A DEAL THAT WAS NOT SUPPORTED BY BOTH COMPANIES”; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: PARAMOUNT IS IN EARLY STAGES OF TURNAROUND

Avenir Corp increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avenir Corp bought 880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 68,473 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.22 million, up from 67,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avenir Corp who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $22.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1124. About 26,085 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 24/04/2018 – MARKEL 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $1.15B; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power lnsurtech Startups; 21/05/2018 – Markel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 12/03/2018 Three with Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey Make List of Top Young Lawyers in Texas; 25/04/2018 – Markel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 26/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Markel Gifts 225 Of Markel Corp; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 15/05/2018 – Pink’s Hot Dogs Celebrates the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markel

Since March 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $398,556 activity. 200 shares were bought by Connell K Bruce, worth $193,756 on Thursday, March 7.

