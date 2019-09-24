Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Holding in World Fuel Svcs (INT) Lifted as Market Valuation Rose; At&T (T) Shareholder Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Position by $970,827 as Market Value Rose

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 29,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 635,540 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.30 million, down from 664,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 21.26M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 17/04/2018 – RCN CEO Holanda Testifies AT&T Merger Will Disadvantage Rivals; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 29/03/2018 – AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF THE PARENT COMPANY AT T$32.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 89.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 233,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 492,571 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.71M, up from 259,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.27. About 233,213 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) by 29,900 shares to 323,600 shares, valued at $17.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 85,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,579 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Gemmer Asset Lc holds 217 shares. 2,723 are held by Parkside Fin Bancorporation And Tru. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 33,784 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Piedmont Investment Advsrs has invested 0.01% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Bancshares Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 115,334 shares. 114 are held by Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp has 68,673 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 17,758 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Lc has 0.01% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 40,554 shares. Pnc Svcs Group Inc Inc owns 2,227 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 40,960 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited reported 31,138 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Financially Strong Is World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “World Fuel Services Corporation to Join the â€œGetting to Zero Coalitionâ€ Focused on Decarbonizing the Shipping Industry – Business Wire” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 3.47M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt Communications has invested 1.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Saybrook Cap Nc accumulated 0.22% or 15,709 shares. Foster Motley Incorporated reported 44,264 shares. Yhb Invest, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,379 shares. Waverton Ltd has invested 2.3% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Intersect Limited owns 2.22% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 171,455 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability holds 0.96% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 181,749 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability invested in 0.34% or 1.55M shares. Pioneer Commercial Bank N A Or accumulated 62,080 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Washington Trust Co holds 465,766 shares. Philadelphia reported 124,821 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Texas-based Tctc Hldgs Llc has invested 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Communication holds 2.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 490,175 shares. Coldstream Cap holds 113,996 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T, Nexstar end dispute with new carriage deal – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “T, ACAD among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before You Buy HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.95 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.