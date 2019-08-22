Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Position in Sanofi (SNY) Trimmed by $316,800; As Netflix (NFLX) Market Valuation Declined, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Lifted Stake

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 5.69M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 29/03/2018 – IQiyi, Baidu’s Netflix of China, Makes U.S. Market Debut; 09/05/2018 – Shares have risen over 170 percent over the past year, as the company has taken advantage of the trend of streaming video from online sources like Amazon, Netflix and Hulu; 16/03/2018 – Early interest by consumers in Japan bodes well for Netflix in Asia, says RBC’s Mahaney; 13/04/2018 – The Alienist, Netflix – Sherlock meets Jack the Ripper with a touch of Hannibal Lecter; 21/05/2018 – The Obama Channel? Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Deal With Netflix; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUB; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 7,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 520,442 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.05 million, down from 527,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $43.2. About 1.07M shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 29/03/2018 – Sanofi to Begin Tender to Acquire Ablynx on April 4; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi Plans EUR1.5B Share Buyback to Be Completed Mid-2019; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Prospectus to Be Published April 3; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 27/04/2018 – Sanofi: First-quarter 2018 Business EPS up 1.4% at CER; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 07/03/2018 – Sanofi: Filing of the 2017 U.S. Form 20-F and French « Document de Référence » containing the Annual Financial Report; 17/04/2018 – SANOFI SASY.PA – HAS EXTENSIVE EXPERIENCE OF EXECUTING CORPORATE CARVE-OUTS AND WILL WORK COLLABORATIVELY WITH SANOFI TO FORM A NEW INDEPENDENT OPERATION

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) by 2.61 million shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 5,131 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Llc holds 1,113 shares. Dsam (London) Limited reported 3.73% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). New York-based Timessquare Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company accumulated 5,393 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Diversified reported 0.21% stake. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Limited Liability Company has invested 1.88% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 288,635 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Parsec Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 8,325 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Hudson Bay Cap Management Lp has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Kessler Grp Limited Co holds 6.04% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 16,965 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr has invested 0.56% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Cidel Asset Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 2,020 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.18B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 404,868 shares to 482,653 shares, valued at $33.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 126,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 342,669 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.