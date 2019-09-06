Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Its Csg Sys Intl (CSGS) Position by $7.53 Million; As Intuit (INTU) Stock Rose, Holder Cypress Capital Group Lowered Its Position

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc (CSGS) by 358.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 179,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 229,353 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70 million, up from 50,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.34. About 29,774 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates CSG Sys Intl $350M Sr Scd Debt ‘BBB-‘ (Recov: 1); 20/04/2018 – REG-Contract CSG Service; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $201.7M, EST. $198.0M (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – CSG Names Rolland Johns As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 02/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT’S CAPITAL BAY 200 MLN YUAN

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 1,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 16,333 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, down from 17,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $292.1. About 296,205 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Adj EPS $5.51-Adj EPS $5.53; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CSG Systems International declares $0.2225 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Bet on These 5 Value Tech Stocks in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSG and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 166,100 shares to 41,365 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,100 shares, and cut its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR).

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

