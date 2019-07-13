Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Raised Its Holding in Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) by $854,539 as Share Value Rose; As Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Minerva Advisors Has Raised Its Holding

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.76% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.92. About 4,058 shares traded. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 18.35% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 27/04/2018 – Harbert Discovery Fund, LP, Affiliates Report Stake In Ecology & Environment; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PCT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 13/04/2018 – ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC EEI.O SAYS PETER F. SORCI APPOINTED ACTING CFO; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ecology and Environment Inc Class, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEI); 15/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS IT AND UNIT’S CONSORTIUM SIGNS ROAD CONSTRUCTION PPP CONTRACT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 1.17 BLN YUAN; 13/03/2018 – Ecology & Environment 2Q Rev $25.1M; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 165.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 19,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $800.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 15,430 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.90% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.53% the S&P500.

Minerva Advisors Llc, which manages about $300.28M and $177.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,682 shares to 8,488 shares, valued at $395,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.14, from 2 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 0 investors sold EEI shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 1.59 million shares or 0.03% less from 1.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 11,286 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag invested in 0% or 9,198 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Com holds 128,517 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 143,590 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% or 18,543 shares. Mill Road Mngmt Lc invested 6.66% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 8,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. North Star Investment Management holds 12,675 shares. Harbert Fund holds 286,600 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. Needham Invest Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 29,972 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 3,321 are held by Panagora Asset Mngmt. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Limited Liability has invested 0.92% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Management has invested 0.02% in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI). Vanguard Gru stated it has 77,257 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI).

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Momo Inc by 92,000 shares to 7,400 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,919 shares, and cut its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

