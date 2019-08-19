Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Lifted Its Rudolph Technologies (RTEC) Position by $2.35 Million; As Cubic (CUB) Share Value Rose, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Cut Its Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) by 201.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 107,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.15% . The institutional investor held 160,200 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 53,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Rudolph Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $724.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 16,200 shares traded. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) has declined 6.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.37% the S&P500. Some Historical RTEC News: 17/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS 44c-Adj EPS 51c; 03/05/2018 – RUDOLPH TECHNOLOGIES INC RTEC.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $33; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies 1Q EPS 47c; 30/05/2018 – Rudolph Technologies Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 DJ Rudolph Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RTEC)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 52.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 106,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 97,190 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, down from 203,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $69.7. About 18,484 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 03/05/2018 – Cubic Expands Footprint with Office Opening in Dallas, Texas; 23/05/2018 – Cubic to Integrate Atlanta’s Xpress Next-Generation Bus Fareboxes with MARTA Breeze Back Office; 09/03/2018 Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary Communications Solutions at SATELLITE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 21/05/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Expeditionary C4ISR Solutions at Special Operations Forces Industry Conference 2018; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC CORP – PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION AND OPERATION OF A NEW FARE PAYMENT SYSTEM; 04/04/2018 – Cubic to Showcase Next-Generation Training Solutions at 2018 Sea-Air-Space Exposition; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 7,200 shares to 520,442 shares, valued at $23.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Performance Food Group Co by 13,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,100 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold RTEC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 28.37 million shares or 1.24% less from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Fin Retail Bank Trust reported 21 shares. Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Company has invested 1.76% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). 426,482 were reported by Geode. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 89,994 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 202 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 406,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Comml Bank invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Td Asset Mgmt holds 336,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.33% or 228,476 shares. Victory Capital Inc accumulated 0% or 56,738 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 80,429 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability holds 97,409 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0% in Rudolph Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RTEC). Invesco Limited owns 141,451 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CUB shares while 41 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.43% less from 28.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 45,196 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 19,458 shares. Vanguard Group Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Kennedy Cap reported 155,418 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Rutabaga Cap Mngmt Ma owns 222,969 shares. State Street holds 0.01% or 1.54M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 28 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 5,179 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 50 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp reported 2,770 shares. 299,268 are owned by Granite Investment Partners Ltd Company. Camarda Financial Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 23 shares.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10B and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 155,275 shares to 182,585 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $531,579 activity. Shares for $301,250 were bought by WARNER JOHN H JR on Friday, May 10. Another trade for 697 shares valued at $40,787 was made by FELDMANN BRADLEY H on Wednesday, May 8. HARRISON MARK had bought 168 shares worth $10,025 on Friday, May 10. GUILES EDWIN A also bought $162,417 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares. On Wednesday, May 8 Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 123 shares.

