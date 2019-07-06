Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Its Target (TGT) Position by $1.32 Million as Market Value Declined; As Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) Market Value Rose, Fmr Lowered Its Stake

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 101,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, up from 84,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $88.64. About 1.97M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 15/03/2018 – TARGET OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $16,781 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Illinois; 17/05/2018 – Target Rises for 8 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 9 Years; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.15-Adj EPS $5.45

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (CPE) by 79.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 1.68 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 422,110 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, down from 2.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Callon Pete Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 3.00M shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SAYS ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT TO EXISTING $2 BLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON REPORTS WARD COUNTY PURCHASE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – DEAL FOR $570 MLN; 24/05/2018 – CALLON TO BUY PRODUCING OIL, GAS PROPS AND UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE; 02/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 29.5 TO 32.0 BOE/D; 06/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO – THE AMENDMENT ALSO TO INCREASE BORROWING BASE FROM $700 MLN TO $825 MLN; 31/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Launch of $300 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CPE shares while 69 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 285.62 million shares or 3.55% less from 296.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arosa Mngmt LP has invested 0.41% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 7.58M shares. Captrust Fin Advsr invested in 50,187 shares. 38,326 are held by Jane Street Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Texas-based Amer Natl Tx has invested 0.15% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.74% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability owns 4.57M shares. Shelton Capital reported 108 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr reported 0% in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE). Carlson LP holds 550,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) for 33,541 shares. Stifel Financial Corp reported 973,178 shares.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc by 33,481 shares to 5.61M shares, valued at $93.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 148,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 753,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Analysts await Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.23 per share. CPE’s profit will be $45.58M for 8.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Callon Petroleum Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,800 shares to 134,800 shares, valued at $25.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 274,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.34M shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).