Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Lifted Its Molina Healthcare (MOH) Position by $2.90 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) Market Value Declined, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Has Trimmed Its Holding

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 251.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 20,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 28,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.28. About 373,496 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Services Cuts Cigna, Buys More Molina; 13/03/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Gustavo Molina, d/b/a GM Trucking; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH); 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 14/05/2018 – Molina Health: James Woys Joins Molina Healthcare as Executive Vice Pres of Health Plan Services; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. 77C; 17/03/2018 – Mets Merized: MMO Exclusive: Two-Time Gold Glove Catcher, Bengie Molina; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA SAYS MAY RETURN TO OBAMACARE IN WISCONSIN, UTAH IN 2019; 30/04/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS INCLUDES NET BENEFIT OF 38C

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg (BABA) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc sold 1,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 61,282 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.18B, down from 62,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $436.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.03. About 10.30M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 24/04/2018 – $1 Trillion Fund Manager Ranks Tencent, Alibaba `Most Important’; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 15/04/2018 – The Chinese government is encouraging mainland IPOs by unicorns such as Alibaba-backed financial services company Ant Financial, smartphone maker Xiaomi and ride-hailing app developer Didi Chuxing; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 20/03/2018 – Alibaba said it would inject $2 billion into its subsidiary Lazada Group, the Singapore-based online retailer, just a week after; 10/04/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL IN TALKS WITH INVESTORS TO BOOST FUNDRAISING TARGET TO AT LEAST $8 BILLION; 08/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime closes $600 mln funding led by Alibaba

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 284,384 shares to 148,900 shares, valued at $27.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 352,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Lc holds 664,657 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has 2,500 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Dorsey Wright Assocs holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 12,809 shares. Moreover, Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership has 0.26% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Morgan Stanley reported 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) or 5,096 shares. Chevy Chase reported 1,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 602,298 are held by Goldman Sachs Grp Inc. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc stated it has 291,769 shares. Contravisory Invest Mngmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 1,610 shares. Capital World accumulated 0.14% or 4.10M shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 173,507 shares. Shell Asset holds 13,900 shares. Bancorp Of Hawaii owns 4,005 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 961 shares to 16,135 shares, valued at $2.90B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup (NYSE:C) by 27,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Ultra (QLD).