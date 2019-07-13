Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Decreased Its Bancolombia S A (CIB) Position by $6.13 Million as Share Price Rose; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Raised Its Position in Childrens Pl (PLCE) by $474,815 as Stock Value Rose

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.39. About 363,593 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 21.85% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Might Better Off With a Bigger Dividend, Fewer Buybacks — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place Sees 2Q EPS 51c-EPS 61c; 20/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S PLACE SETS 12% OPERATING MARGIN AND $12.00 EPS TARGETS FOR FISCAL 2020 ENABLED BY ACCELERATED STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place 4Q Loss/Shr 57c; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – SEES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IN 2018; 13/03/2018 The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results; 20/03/2018 – The Children’s Place Expands Capital Return Program

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 48.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 120,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, down from 248,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $51.45. About 183,059 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 17 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Group Lc has invested 0.04% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Magnetar Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 8,843 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Moore Capital Lp holds 0.23% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Mesirow Fin Investment Mngmt stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 41 shares. 2,440 were accumulated by Everence Cap Management. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 76,297 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 6,272 shares. Moreover, Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc has 0.32% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 15,095 shares. Daruma Cap Mgmt Lc has invested 3.26% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 218,669 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 2,558 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.09% or 142,230 shares.

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,400 shares to 30,200 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $228.44 million for 13.54 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.