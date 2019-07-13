Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Boosted Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Holding; 4 Analysts Bullish Rotork plc (LON:ROR)

Among 7 analysts covering Rotork PLC (LON:ROR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Rotork PLC had 27 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 11 by Peel Hunt. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. The firm has “Equal Weight” rating given on Monday, January 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Monday, February 25 with “Overweight”. Peel Hunt maintained Rotork plc (LON:ROR) rating on Tuesday, April 30. Peel Hunt has “Buy” rating and GBX 360 target. See Rotork plc (LON:ROR) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal Weight Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 276.00 New Target: GBX 285.00 Maintain

08/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

03/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 250.00 Downgrade

28/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 333.00 New Target: GBX 338.00 Unchanged

14/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 250.00 New Target: GBX 295.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Hold New Target: GBX 280.00 Initiates Starts

30/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 360.00 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) stake by 391.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 92,000 shares as Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 115,500 shares with $23.80 million value, up from 23,500 last quarter. Canadian Pac Ry Ltd now has $33.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $239.1. About 369,249 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 20/03/2018 – GE Helps Norfolk, Canadian Pacific Give New Life to Locomotives; 25/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – WILL BE MEETING WITH TCRC AND INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS LATER ON MAY 25 TO DISCUSS NEXT STEPS; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters: Canadian Pacific Operations to Resume at 6 AM ET Thursday; 06/04/2018 – Union: Canadian Pacific Teamsters Vote to Authorize Strike; 25/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS VOTE TO REJECT CANADIAN PACIFIC OFFER; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL

Among 4 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 12 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of CP in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, July 8.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 46,200 shares to 2.46M valued at $102.68M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 131,573 shares and now owns 1.05 million shares. Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Pacific Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Single-Use Plastics Bans: A Risk For The Petchem Industry – Benzinga” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CP to report second-quarter 2019 earnings results on July 16, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.66 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. It has a 28.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

The stock increased 1.50% or GBX 4.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 304.4. About 1.07 million shares traded. Rotork plc (LON:ROR) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.