Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Both Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Residential industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.74 N/A 1.43 13.38 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 13 13.59 N/A -1.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.00% -14% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00

$20.5 is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 11.72%. Meanwhile, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s average target price is $14.25, while its potential upside is 12.03%. The results provided earlier shows that Two Harbors Investment Corp. appears more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Two Harbors Investment Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 65.4%. About 1.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1% are Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93% Two Harbors Investment Corp. 0.07% 6.07% -2.53% -7.3% -13.72% 4.83%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Two Harbors Investment Corp.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. Its target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.