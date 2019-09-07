Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

As REIT – Residential companies, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.76 N/A 1.43 13.38 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 11 1.32 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -2.3%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.5 is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 11.47%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.37% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93% Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc. 1.55% 1.29% 6.22% 12.61% 30.71% 30.71%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust launched and managed by Bluerock Multifamily Advisor, LLC. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. The firm makes its investments in the residential properties. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008, and is based in New York, New York.