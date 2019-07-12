Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 10.43 N/A 1.43 13.45 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 20 -4.92 N/A -6.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.00% -22.5% -2.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.5 consensus target price and a 3.50% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 47.4% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.8% are ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.16% 0.63% 1% 1.91% 8.73% 6.43% ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. 0.11% -5.02% -12.24% -17.17% -17.28% -8.68%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has 6.43% stronger performance while ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. has -8.68% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. It invests primarily in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate, and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by the United States Government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs), or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. The company also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.