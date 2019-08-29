Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Comparing side by side

Since Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) are part of the REIT – Residential industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.74 N/A 1.43 13.38 Sachem Capital Corp. 5 10.56 N/A 0.51 9.72

Demonstrates Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Sachem Capital Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Sachem Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% Sachem Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sachem Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 11.66% for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. with consensus target price of $20.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Sachem Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 77.5% and 10.3%. Insiders owned 1.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 20.93% of Sachem Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93% Sachem Capital Corp. -0.2% -3.14% 8.57% 22.28% 20.78% 26.34%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Sachem Capital Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Sachem Capital Corp.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut.