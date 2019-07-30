Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.14% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has 1.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 1.93% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.60% 2.10% Industry Average 18.81% 6.77% 3.08%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 19 13.45 Industry Average 54.72M 290.97M 114.99

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.76

$20 is the average price target of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., with a potential upside of 3.95%. The competitors have a potential upside of 39.50%. Based on the data given earlier, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.16% 0.63% 1% 1.91% 8.73% 6.43% Industry Average 2.27% 4.03% 5.13% 11.34% 17.37% 14.08%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s peers beat Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.