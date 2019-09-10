Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Comparing side by side

Both Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) and Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Residential industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 19 9.82 N/A 1.43 13.38 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 8 -18.51 N/A 0.33 25.39

Table 1 highlights Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Capstead Mortgage Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is currently more affordable than Capstead Mortgage Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 7.6% 2.1% Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0.00% 3.6% 0.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. and Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Capstead Mortgage Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential upside is 10.22%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.5% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 84.4% of Capstead Mortgage Corporation shares. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, 1.3% are Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.62% -0.98% -0.16% -1.44% 1.33% 5.93% Capstead Mortgage Corporation -7.77% 0.6% -0.94% 16.28% 0.72% 26.39%

For the past year Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Capstead Mortgage Corporation.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. beats Capstead Mortgage Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, its investment portfolio includes 61 commercial real estate debt investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.