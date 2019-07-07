Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) Analysts See $0.36 EPS; Great West Life Assurance Company Has Cut Nuance Communications (NUAN) Stake By $7.94 Million

Analysts expect Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) to report $0.36 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $0.34 EPS. GPMT’s profit would be $19.34M giving it 13.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s analysts see 5.88% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.06. About 369,205 shares traded. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has risen 8.73% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GPMT News: 07/03/2018 – Granite Oil Corp. Announces 2017 Record Year End Reserve Metrics and Operational Update; 07/03/2018 – Billy Long: BREAKING: U.S. Steel to restart blast furnace at Granite City Works plant.(Via KMOV News); 11/05/2018 – Granite 1Q Rev C$61.7M; 07/03/2018 – United Steelworkers Union Welcomes News of Restart at U.S. Steel Granite City Works; 09/05/2018 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Closing of $826 Million Commercial Real Estate CLO; 31/05/2018 – VIKAS PROPPANT & GRANITE LTD VIKS.BO SAYS – CO FINALISED CONTRACT FOR FRACTURED DEBRIS REMOVAL FOR 149 MLN RUPEES; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Granite Reit’s Baa2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – Granite Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 05/03/2018 Rep. Kuster: Supporting Granite State Veterans; 24/05/2018 – Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. to Attend the KBW Mortgage Finance and Asset Management Conference

Great West Life Assurance Company decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) stake by 90.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Great West Life Assurance Company sold 495,997 shares as Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)’s stock rose 7.07%. The Great West Life Assurance Company holds 51,774 shares with $874,000 value, down from 547,771 last quarter. Nuance Communications Inc now has $4.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 1.14 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Loss/Shr 56c; 05/03/2018 CallMiner Wins Silver Stevie® Award in New Contact Center Solution Category for Joint Solution with Nuance Communications; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS 5% TO 7%; 27/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Sends Open Letter To Nuance Communications Board And lncoming CEO Mark Benjamin; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 07/03/2018 – Nuance and Epic Team to Deliver Array of Al-powered Healthcare Virtual Assistants; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 145,046 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0% or 11,378 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Essex Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.25% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Penbrook Mgmt Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 44,900 shares. Wesbanco Bank, West Virginia-based fund reported 37,202 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 20,881 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory invested in 0.01% or 16,035 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 1,100 shares. Everett Harris Ca holds 0.02% or 37,000 shares. Axa invested 0.07% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Perkins Coie Trust Com owns 300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Continental Advsr Llc has invested 0.7% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 16,617 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nuance Communications had 3 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, June 21 by Wedbush. The rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, January 15.

Great West Life Assurance Company increased Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) stake by 7,681 shares to 76,041 valued at $10.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) stake by 7,981 shares and now owns 52,169 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 21.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $775,634 activity. Shares for $60,000 were sold by WEIDEMAN ROBERT. 1,500 shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David, worth $23,640 on Friday, February 1. $130,824 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares were sold by BEAUDOIN THOMAS L. Ortmanns Stefan sold $29,014 worth of stock.

More notable recent Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nuance Named â€œUndisputed Market Leaderâ€ in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nuance @ SIIM19: Radiologists See Cloud-Based Diagnostic Solutions, Workflow-Integrated AI as Key Priorities for Care Teams – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nuance Signs Strategic Partnership with World-Renowned Mila: Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nuance to Guide Financial Leaders on the Power of Cloud-based Analytics to Solve Healthcare’s Most Pressing Challenges – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Common Stock Dividend and Business Update – Business Wire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Triumph Group Inc (TGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.