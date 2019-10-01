Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) to pay $0.42 on Oct 18, 2019; Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Has 1.3 Sentiment

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 57 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 44 reduced and sold holdings in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 82.06 million shares, down from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 2 to 0 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 19 Increased: 38 New Position: 19.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) is expected to pay $0.42 on Oct 18, 2019. (NYSE:GPMT) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.42 dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's current price of $18.74 translates into 2.24% yield. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc's dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 18, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.74. About 435,588 shares traded or 24.45% up from the average. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) has risen 1.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.33% the S&P500.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. intends to operate as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.03 billion. It focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. It has a 13.19 P/E ratio.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 1.98% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 2.50 million shares. Emory University owns 645,583 shares or 1.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dafna Capital Management Llc has 0.59% invested in the company for 410,888 shares. The New York-based Sio Capital Management Llc has invested 0.48% in the stock. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac, a Indiana-based fund reported 489,196 shares.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company has market cap of $316.41 million. The firm markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It currently has negative earnings. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology.

