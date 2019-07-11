Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Apple (Put) (AAPL) Holding by $31.07 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Kynikos Associates LP Increased Stake by $1.32 Million

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/05/2018 – Steve Kopack: Breaking: Apple, Spurned by BMW and Mercedes, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars – via @NYTimes; 24/05/2018 – Apple Wins $539 Million Jury Award from Samsung in iPhone Patent Battle; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway will make about $700 million a year from its Apple holdings just by collecting dividends; 06/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning and other large, intensive industrial projects; 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 20/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 461.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 164,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.99M, up from 35,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $914.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $203.23. About 17.90 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 26/04/2018 – Although Apple announced earlier this month it would begin to produce its own chips by 2020, most investors weren’t overly concerned; 26/04/2018 – Broken screen glass is the No. 1 cause of harm to handheld devices like the Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for data centre in Ireland due to planning delays – RTE; 02/04/2018 – TicToc by Bloomberg: MORE: The initiative comes as part of a larger strategy to make all of Apple’s devices — including; 30/04/2018 – Apple: Piles of Cash Offer Piles of Possibilities — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 21/05/2018 – Apple FCU Survey: 70 Percent of Millennials and 34 Percent of Baby Boomers in NoVa Not Saving Enough for Retirement; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: SYMC, AVGO, NNDM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple +2% after Mnuchin comments, Wedbush note – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 27, 2019 : CZR, UBER, PFE, SYF, AAPL, TRUE, MU, VEON, BAC, NKE, KO, QCOM – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/02/2019: CRNT, CYBE, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 41,277 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company. Guggenheim Ltd Llc holds 1.91% or 1.23M shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 93,007 shares. 1.42 million were reported by Factory Mutual. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 1.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Oppenheimer & Com holds 544,537 shares. Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 138,985 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 37,224 shares. Anchor Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.51% or 126,427 shares in its portfolio. Interocean Llc reported 4.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rock Point Advisors Lc holds 5.91% or 66,132 shares in its portfolio. 272,732 were accumulated by Kames Public Limited Com. Winslow Asset Mgmt owns 3.78% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,677 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd invested in 63,099 shares. Efg Asset (Americas) reported 19,932 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct owns 34,896 shares for 6.36% of their portfolio. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.56% or 56,805 shares. 316,061 are held by Columbus Circle Invsts. Natixis holds 4,041 shares. Mcgowan Grp Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 6,295 shares. Wg Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Communication reported 4.97% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch Ptnrs Lc New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1,115 shares. Lau Assoc Limited Liability Co invested in 6.94% or 71,073 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt holds 0.89% or 49,589 shares in its portfolio. Forte Capital Adv has 6.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stone Run Capital Ltd Llc has 3,788 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Capital Planning Advsrs Ltd Liability Company, California-based fund reported 31,894 shares. Northstar Group owns 37,501 shares for 3.18% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 31,430 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Girard Prtn Limited accumulated 140,572 shares or 4.98% of the stock.