Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake in Quotient LTD (QTNT) as Stock Value Rose; Prospector Partners Stake in Ebay (Call) (EBAY) Lowered by $5.25 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 90 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 10/04/2018 – Quotient Inaugurates New Campus Outside Edinburgh; 18/04/2018 – Quotient Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 30/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Douglas Emmett, Century Casinos, BlackRock Capital Investment, Quotient Technolo; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (EBAY) by 89.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 142,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $594,000, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 48,099 shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – eBay Inc: eBay Releases its 2017 Diversity and Inclusion Report; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is eBay (EBAY) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Strong Cloud Growth Propel Alibaba’s (BABA) Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 188,700 shares to 678,300 shares, valued at $10.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 16,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Incorporated invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 561,892 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 37,599 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 1.31M shares. Twin Tree Mngmt L P, Texas-based fund reported 317,021 shares. Bbt Mngmt Ltd accumulated 11,588 shares. Parkside Fin Natl Bank And Trust holds 972 shares. Boston Prns has invested 0.81% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Insight 2811 Incorporated has invested 0.57% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James Fincl Service holds 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 123,925 shares. Platinum Inv Limited owns 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 28,417 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated owns 33,293 shares. Metropolitan Life Company Ny stated it has 36,344 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.24% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 996 were accumulated by Oakworth.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Quotient Limited reports the submission of the initial IH CE mark filing and the successful completion of the key regulatory audits of its new BioCampus facility – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited to Participate in the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Limited to Participate in the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Quotient Limited to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited +5.1% as it gets CE Mark for IH Microarray – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 235,760 are owned by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co. Renaissance Tech Ltd reported 50,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Niemann Capital Management invested in 11,243 shares. Element Mgmt reported 0% stake. 108,089 are held by Invesco. Knott David M holds 0.61% or 170,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp has 20,555 shares. Fosun Intl Limited stated it has 0.16% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Sectoral Asset Mgmt Inc owns 17,649 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 936,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Liability, California-based fund reported 73,193 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 1,289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). State Street reported 41,937 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Broadfin Cap.