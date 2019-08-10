Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Stake by $3.20 Million as Stock Declined; As Boyd Gaming (BYD) Valuation Declined, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Boosted by $540,000 Its Stake

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34M, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 1.07 million shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc increased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83M, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.41. About 789,683 shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Buy Lattner Entertainment Group Illinois for $100 Million — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – BOYD GAMING TO BUY LATTNER ENTERTAINMENT GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Management L Buys New 1.2% Position in Boyd Gaming; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 24/05/2018 – FTC: 20181256: Boyd Gaming Corporation; West Charitable Distribution Adviser, LLC

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 135,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 1.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

