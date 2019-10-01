Granite Point Capital Management LP Trimmed By $2.63 Million Its Boot Barn Hldgs (BOOT) Position; Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) Has 0.81 Sentiment

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT) stake by 42.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 75,188 shares as Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (BOOT)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 99,812 shares with $3.56M value, down from 175,000 last quarter. Boot Barn Hldgs Inc now has $995.54 million valuation. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.96. About 83,488 shares traded. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has risen 34.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BOOT News: 15/05/2018 – CORRECT: BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 16C; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Expects to Open 23 New Stores in FY19; 24/04/2018 – BOOT BARN- PURCHASED INVENTORY ENTERED INTO NEW LEASES WITH STORES’ LANDLORD AND OFFERED EMPLOYMENT TO LONE STAR TEAM AT ALL 3 STORES LOCATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY EPS 92c-EPS $1.02; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Buys New 2.9% Position in Boot Barn; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees 1Q EPS 10c-EPS 12c; 17/05/2018 – Boot Barn 34.1% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Boot Barn Holdings Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Growth of Mid-Single Digits; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY NET SALES INCREASED TO $170.8 MLN, DRIVEN BY A 12.1% INCREASE IN SAME STORE SALES; 15/05/2018 – BOOT BARN 4Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 16C

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio (NXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.48, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 13 funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 16 cut down and sold stock positions in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The funds in our database now have: 1.74 million shares, down from 1.83 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 10 Increased: 9 New Position: 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold BOOT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 34.24 million shares or 17.23% more from 29.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Oberweis Asset Mgmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Gsa Partners Llp reported 0.02% stake. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 39,233 shares. Affinity Investment Advsrs Limited has invested 0.12% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 160 shares. State Street owns 890,191 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Shellback Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 650,000 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT). D E Shaw And Commerce holds 0% of its portfolio in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) for 15,467 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 25,093 shares. Coe Capital Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 18,963 shares. Capital Fund Management has invested 0% in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) stake by 134,898 shares to 1.01 million valued at $6.25M in 2019Q2. It also upped Kraneshares Tr (Call) (KWEB) stake by 600,000 shares and now owns 1.10M shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) was raised too.

Analysts await Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 66.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.12 per share. BOOT’s profit will be $5.70 million for 43.70 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boot Barn: Another Doubling Is Possible – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “With Any Turnaround Already Priced In, Avoid Rite Aid Stock – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:BOOT) Return On Capital Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:BOOT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 8,695 shares traded. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXP) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio declares $0.0455 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, Blackstone, Bloom Energy, Cleveland-Cliffs, Ford, Micron, PG&E, Snap, VMWare and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NXP Semiconductors Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $262.14 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 16.99 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio for 131,472 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 190,938 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Co Of Newtown has 0.13% invested in the company for 30,300 shares. The New York-based Family Management Corp has invested 0.12% in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc, a Arizona-based fund reported 15,864 shares.