Granite Point Capital Management LP Stake In Yy (YY) Was Has Boosted; Bloom Tree Partners Increased Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $25.19 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40 million shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 137.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bloom Tree Partners Llc bought 475,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 819,965 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.54M, up from 344,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bloom Tree Partners Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) by 443,100 shares to 106,900 shares, valued at $9.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 12,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,600 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3M (MMM) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Juniper’s (JNPR) Q2 Earnings In Line, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gentex (GNTX) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y (Revised) – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Hancock Whitney (HWC) Q2 Earnings Match, Revenues Rise Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Bloom Tree Partners Llc, which manages about $1.41B and $918.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,989 shares to 178,203 shares, valued at $47.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 210,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 643,653 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp reported 583,500 shares. New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.11% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 5.03 million were accumulated by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Toronto Dominion Bank invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6,848 were accumulated by Navellier & Assocs. Petrus Tru Company Lta holds 0.07% or 6,714 shares. Mercer Advisers invested in 0.01% or 200 shares. 42,500 were reported by Catalyst Capital Advsrs Llc. Natl Bank Of The West holds 0.3% or 48,437 shares in its portfolio. Boston Prns reported 2.35M shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Contravisory Investment Mngmt accumulated 352 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank Of reported 38,744 shares. Ameriprise invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 200 are owned by Focused Wealth Management Incorporated.