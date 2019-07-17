Granite Point Capital Management LP Stake in Quotient LTD (QTNT) Has Lowered by $765,000 as Shares Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Maryland Capital Management Decreased by $482,850 Its Position

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 6,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,379 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, down from 24,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.24. About 3.25M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks to Use Nestle Cash to Support U.S., China Strategies; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REPORTS ADDED 100M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 17/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide for racial-bias education on May 29; 02/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO: Companies need to step in to help feed families hurt by budget cuts; 03/04/2018 – Starbucks’ big bet on lunch could steal diners from Panera; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Aims for More Mobile Orders; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters Agreement with Starbucks for Consumer and Foodservice Products

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $696.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.53. About 170,682 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 94.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 89.70% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of; 09/05/2018 – POWER QUOTIENT, GLORY SCIENCE, FOXLINK COMBINE UNDER NEW CO; 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Analysts await Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 29.09% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.55 per share. After $-0.41 actual EPS reported by Quotient Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Ltd Liability accumulated 50,800 shares. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.32% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 2.46M shares. Knott David M invested in 0.61% or 170,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) holds 0.19% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 260,000 shares. Moreover, Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Jpmorgan Chase Communication has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Victory Mngmt has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). The Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Prelude Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Quantum Cap has invested 1.88% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares China Large (FXI) by 1.87 million shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $88.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $891.13M for 30.90 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. CULVER JOHN sold 169,096 shares worth $11.64 million. $10.26M worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares were sold by BURROWS CLIFFORD.