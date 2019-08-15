Granite Point Capital Management LP Stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Call) (MRNS) Trimmed by $3.20 Million; Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Has Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake as Stock Declined

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 23,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $168.92. About 1.07M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (MRNS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 800,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.49% . The hedge fund held 800,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.30% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.115. About 338,614 shares traded. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has declined 84.72% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRNS News: 14/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 06/03/2018 – MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS – BELIEVE CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DEC 31, 2017 TO ENABLE FUNDING OPER EXPENSES AND CAPEX NEEDS INTO 2020; 15/05/2018 – GMT Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Marinus Pharma; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Marinus Pharma finds the biotech imitation game can only last so long; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRNS); 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 2.3% Position in Marinus Pharma; 02/05/2018 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Update and First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/05/2018 – Marinus Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – $MRNS increased enrollment in PPD study, data readout pushed back to 3Q18

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.30 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 16,927 shares to 18,431 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 21,480 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,476 shares, and has risen its stake in S & P Index Spider (SPY).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 291,324 shares. Clean Yield Gp holds 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 550 shares. Pnc Gru Inc Inc reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Prudential Public Limited Liability Com owns 3,187 shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa invested in 0.03% or 20,949 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust stated it has 2,823 shares. Da Davidson & has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Argent has 0.14% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,916 shares. Lakeview Cap Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,991 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Cordasco Ntwk reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Arrow has 1,280 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 158,175 were reported by Td Asset Incorporated. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability has 0.15% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Conning holds 5,326 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Csu Producer Resource Inc has 16.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 21,400 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold MRNS shares while 15 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 25.70 million shares or 2.90% less from 26.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 86,593 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 55,755 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com holds 263,355 shares. Franklin Res holds 2.43M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 17,570 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Moreover, Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Company has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) for 67,321 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 41,971 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Company holds 0% or 27,000 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 2.47 million shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS). New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS).

More notable recent Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Healthcare dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Coca-Cola Tops Q2 Estimates – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DelMar Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Regulus Therapeutics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “35 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Announcing: Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Increased An Energizing 187% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bilibili Inc by 215,000 shares to 245,000 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 303,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).