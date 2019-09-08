Granite Point Capital Management LP Stake in Argan (AGX) Has Raised by $980,000; Beaconlight Capital Position in Eog Res (EOG) Has Lifted as Stock Value Declined

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 21,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 83,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, up from 61,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73 million shares traded or 3.62% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $641.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.06. About 97,452 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15,695 shares to 39,305 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 633,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.12M shares, and cut its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 800,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.