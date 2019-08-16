Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Quotient LTD (QTNT) Cut as Market Value Rose; Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Synopsys (SNPS)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 2.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 74,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $324.78M, up from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $129.5. About 204,642 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS ANNOUNCES ACCELERATED BUYBACK PACT WITH WELLS FARGO; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 03/05/2018 – Cambricon Selects Synopsys HAPS for Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence Processor Product; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 135,000 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $722.57 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 33,358 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 17/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Commencement of EU Blood Grouping Field Trial; 29/05/2018 – QUOTIENT LIMITED NAMES FRANZ WALT AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – The Female Quotient to Host the First Girls’ Lounge at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – FRANZ WALT HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 26/03/2018 – Quotient CEO, Chairman Paul Cowan Retires; 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 18/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Reports Blood Grouping Concordance Data From MosaiQ Verification and Validation Studies and Updates on the Com

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quotient Limited: Buy This Industry Disruptor – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and MediWound among healthcare gainers; GlycoMimetics leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Quotient Limited’s (NASDAQ:QTNT) Earnings Grow In The Years Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient prices common stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,250 shares to 56,250 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Park West Asset Limited reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Savings Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 105,338 shares. 235,760 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd. Morgan Stanley reported 1.77M shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.10 million are owned by Broadfin Limited Liability. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 20,555 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) or 21,331 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 44,928 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). M&T Commercial Bank accumulated 21,829 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $27,405 activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 25,051 shares to 281,161 shares, valued at $47.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 76,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 149 shares. Intrust Financial Bank Na reported 0.18% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The owns 153,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Tower Rech Cap Lc (Trc) reported 4,690 shares. Dean Assocs Limited has 0.21% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 6,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Mngmt LP has 0.22% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 54,965 shares. Riverhead Capital Lc accumulated 4,700 shares. Mufg Americas Corp accumulated 39 shares. 16,066 are held by Element Management Lc. Moreover, Alkeon Cap Management Lc has 1.62% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Moreover, Osterweis Cap Management Incorporated has 1.22% invested in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 168,970 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd holds 0.07% or 32,788 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 364,826 shares.

More notable recent Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Synopsys (SNPS) Up 11.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Synopsys Announces 2019 Robert S. Hilbert Memorial Optical Design Competition Results – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synopsys gets new Street-high target – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synopsys beats Q2 estimates, adjusts outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 22, 2019 : CTRP, SNPS, NTAP, CPRT, LB, TARO, VIPS, HTHT, SQM, PLUS, SBLK, MOD – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.