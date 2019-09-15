Granite Point Capital Management LP Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined; Greenwich Wealth Management Raised Its Mks Instrument (MKSI) Position by $357,434

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $179.17. About 9.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 22/05/2018 – BABA: Alibaba will boost sales of Japanese products including cosmetics, which are especially popular among Chinese consumers, baby products and a range of food items; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 22/03/2018 – NETS SAYS ENTERS DEAL TO MAKE ALIPAY PAYMENT AVAILABLE IN NORDIC COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 29/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL FUNDRAISING MAIN INVESTORS INCLUDE GIC, TEMASEK, WARBURG PINCUS

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 81.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 4,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The institutional investor held 10,308 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $803,000, up from 5,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 460,449 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS: LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS COO; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys 1.4% Position in MKS Instruments; 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q EPS $1.90; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold MKSI shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 7.08% more from 50.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 106,195 were accumulated by Amer Grp Inc Inc. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd holds 5,735 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Com owns 1,924 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 231 shares. 55,940 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Optimum Investment Advsrs owns 0.01% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 490 shares. Synovus Fin Corp accumulated 9,104 shares. Assetmark owns 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 73 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.18% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Gargoyle Advisor Ltd Liability Company holds 17,816 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 43,866 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 70,702 shares. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 719 shares. Sei has 90,952 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.66B and $580.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Conn Prem Income Mun (NTC) by 46,449 shares to 74,115 shares, valued at $961,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MKS Instruments, Inc. (MKSI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Share Price Increased 148% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MKS Instruments Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for MKSI – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About MKS Instruments, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MKSI) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.